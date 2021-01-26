Sunak says COVID support will be reviewed in March budget

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he recognised the risks still being faced by companies because of COVID-19 lockdowns, and that he was reviewing support measures ahead of his March 3 budget statement.

“We have said that we will review all our economic measures in place to support people through coronavirus at the upcoming budget in the first week of March,” Sunak said in parliament on Tuesday.

He said it was a “fair point” when a lawmaker urged him not to allow businesses to go bust now, after a string of government support programmes since the start of the pandemic crisis.