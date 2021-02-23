UK's Sunak to set out more details on job support at budget

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves Downing Street, in London, Britain, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday that he would set out more details of job support measures at his budget next week, after official figures showed unemployment had risen to its highest since early 2016.

“Every job lost is a personal tragedy,” Sunak said. “At the Budget next week I will set out the next stage of our Plan for Jobs, and the support we’ll provide through the remainder of the pandemic and our recovery.”