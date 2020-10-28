10% of England's population could be tested for COVID-19 every week - Guardian

FILE PHOTO: People queue outside a test centre, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Southend-on-sea, Britain September 17, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

(Reuters) - Up to 10% of England’s population could be tested for COVID-19 every week after NHS Test and Trace asked local health chiefs to deploy 30-minute saliva kits in an acceleration of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s controversial “Operation Moonshot” mass screening plan, The Guardian newspaper reported on Wednesday.

NHS Test and Trace has asked all directors of public health to sign up to receive rapid-result test kits for up to a tenth of their populations every week as part of “an exciting and important new front in our fight against coronavirus”, the report said, citing a letter seen by the newspaper.