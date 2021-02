FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker oversees the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) swab test process of a man, after a new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus variant originating from South Africa was discovered, in Tottenham, North London, Britain February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - England’s coronavirus test and trace service said on Thursday it had identified 149,317 positive cases in the week to Feb. 3 after a record 3 million people were tested, the highest number ever in a single week.

The service said it had also identified 264,577 contacts of those who had tested positive, resulting in 377,391 people being told to self-isolate.