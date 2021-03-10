UK pandemic would have been worse without test and trace: minister

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps speaks during a virtual news conference, after a COBRA meeting that was called in response to increased travel restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, December 21, 2020. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The COVID-19 pandemic would have been worse in Britain without the test and trace system, British transport minister Grant Shapps said on Wednesday after a report said the 23 billion pounds ($31.91 billion) programme had not proven its worth.

“Whatever the coronavirus experience we have had as a nation, good and bad, it would have been one heck of a lot worse if we didn’t have a test and trace system which has contacted so many people and prevented the disease from spreading further,” he told Sky News.