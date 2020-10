FILE PHOTO: People queue outside a test centre, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Southend-on-sea, Britain September 17, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

(Reuters) - The British government has scaled back its end-of-year coronavirus testing target to around 1 million a day from almost 2 million, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter and leaked documents.

The aim to reach 1.9 million a day has been reduced due to delay in rolling out new technologies, the report added.