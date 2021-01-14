UK regulator refuses to approve mass COVID-19 testing at England schools - The Guardian

FILE PHOTO: A health worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Appleton Village Pharmacy, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Widnes, Britain January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to regularly test school children for the coronavirus is in disarray after the health regulator told the government it was not authorising the daily use of rapid tests for schools in England, The Guardian reported on Thursday.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has concerns that the 30-minute tests give people false reassurance if they test negative, the report bit.ly/2XCWjVk said.

The MHRA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Thursday.

England entered its third national lockdown last week, shutting schools and shops and ordering citizens to stay at home as a surge in cases of a new coronavirus variant threatens to overwhelm the healthcare system.