Factbox: England's three-tier virus restrictions system

LONDON (Reuters) - London, the world’s international financial capital, will enter a tighter COVID-19 lockdown from midnight on Friday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeks to tackle a swiftly accelerating second coronavirus wave.

A woman wearing a face mask walks past graffiti, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in central London Britain October 15, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

Following are details on the lockdowns

LEVEL 3 - “VERY HIGH” - around 1.5 million people

Household mixing banned. Pubs and bars close. Wedding receptions not permitted. Travel to or from the area should be avoided.

- Liverpool City Region - 1.5 million

LEVEL 2 - “HIGH” - around 16.14 million people

People must not meet with anybody outside their household or support bubble in any indoor setting, whether at home or in a public place. Pubs and restaurants to shut at 10 p.m.

- London (all 32 boroughs and the City of London) - 9 million

- Manchester - 2.8 million

- Essex (area covered by Essex County Council only) - 1.84 million

- Cheshire - 931,347

- Derbyshire - 796,142

- Warrington - 209,500

- Elmbridge - 132,670

- North East Derbyshire - 101,125

- Erewash - 115,490

- Chesterfield - 104,000

- Barrow-in-Furness - 67, 137

- York - 44,118

LEVEL 1 - “MEDIUM” - The rest of England - around 38 million people.

Gatherings of more than six people banned, apart from some settings such as funerals and weddings. Pubs and restaurants to shut at 10 p.m.