Factbox: UK in COVID-19 lockdown - What are the restrictions?

LONDON (Reuters) - The entire 67 million population of the United Kingdom is living under some sort of COVID-19 restrictions, though the severity of the rules varies.

FILE PHOTO: A social distancing sign is pictured along a street, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nottingham, Britain October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine/File Photo

Following are details on the measures in place in different parts of the UK:

ENGLAND - Entire population of 56 million under varying degree of restrictions in a three-tier system.

LEVEL 3 - “VERY HIGH” - Around 10.4 million people

Household mixing banned. Pubs and bars closed. Wedding receptions not permitted. Travel to or from the area should be avoided.

- Liverpool City Region - 1.5 million

- Lancashire - 1.2 million

- Greater Manchester - 2.8 million

- South Yorkshire, including Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster - 1.4 million

- Warrington - 0.2 million

- Nottinghamshire - 0.8 million

From Nov 2

- West Yorkshire, including Leeds and Bradford - 2.5 million

LEVEL 2 - “HIGH” - Around 21.2 million people

People must not meet with anybody outside their household or support bubble in any indoor setting, whether at home or in a public place. Pubs and restaurants to shut at 10 p.m.

- London (all 32 boroughs and the City of London) - 9 million

- Essex - 1.84 million

- Cheshire - 0.9 million

- North East England - 2.6 million

- York - 0.2 million

- Birmingham and other parts of West Midlands - 2.24 million

- Leicester - 0.4 million

- Peak District and surrounding areas 0.6 million

From Oct. 31

- Yorkshire and the Humber - 1.0 million

- Additional part of the West Midlands - 1.4 million

- Additional parts of the East Midlands - 0.6 million

- Luton - 0.2 million

- Oxford City - 0.2 million

LEVEL 1 - “MEDIUM” - The rest of England

Gatherings of more than six people banned, apart from some settings such as funerals and weddings. Pubs and restaurants to shut at 10 p.m.

SCOTLAND - 5.5 million

NATIONWIDE

Limit of a maximum of six people from two households meeting; takeaways from pubs and restaurants allowed; accommodation may serve evening meals but no alcohol; weddings and funerals can continue, with alcohol served and a limit of 20 people; shops must reintroduce mitigations and 2 metre distancing with one-way systems.

CENTRAL BELT - around 3.4 million people

Pubs closed (except takeaways); cafes must shut at 6 p.m.; no group exercise classes or amateur sports practice; bowling alleys, casinos, pool and bingo halls all closed.

- Covers Ayrshire & Arran; Forth Valley; Greater Glasgow & Clyde; Lanarkshire; Lothian (including Edinburgh)

From Nov. 2 each area of Scotland will be assigned one of five COVID tiers.

REST OF SCOTLAND - around 2.1 million people

Indoor hospitality must close at 6 p.m., with no sale of alcohol allowed; Outdoor premises can stay open until 10 p.m., including alcohol sales where licensed.

WALES: 3.15 million

- Two-week “fire-break” lockdown from Oct. 23 in which everybody apart from essential workers must stay at home, except for very limited purposes, such as for exercise.

NORTHERN IRELAND - 1.9 million

Northern Ireland has closed schools for two weeks and restaurants for four weeks from Oct. 16. Neighbouring Ireland has responded by tightening curbs in bordering counties.

The closure will affect the entire hospitality sector, except takeaway and delivery services, and double the length of the October school break from one week to two.

Retail will remain open, but “close contact services” such as hairdressers and beauticians will be closed.