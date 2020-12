FILE PHOTO: A view of a quiet Regent Street as shops remain closed under Tier 4 restrictions, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, December 26, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Lockdown measures in England will be extended to counter the rapidly growing number of cases of a new variant of COVID-19, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told BBC television on Wednesday.

Asked if the current tiered measures would be broadened, Hancock said: “Yes, I’m going to set out the details of that to the House of Commons this afternoon.”