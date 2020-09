People sit at the tables outside restaurants in Soho, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported 3,899 new cases of COIVD-19 on Sunday, compared to 4,422 on Saturday, the government reported on its website.

Overall, the number of cases has risen sharply in recent weeks, prompting tighter restrictions across the country and several local lockdowns.