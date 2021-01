A worker pushes a trolley with the oxygen cylinders as ambulances queue at the Royal London Hospital amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, January 9, 2021. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported 1,035 new deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, down from Friday’s record toll of 1,325.

It marked the fourth consecutive daily toll - defined as deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test - of above 1,000.

The government figures also showed 59,937 new cases, down from 68,053 the day before.