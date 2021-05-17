No decision yet on June 21 lockdown easing - PM Johnson's spokesman

People walk past an information sign, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bolton, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government cannot yet make a judgment on whether to go ahead with a further easing of lockdown restrictions in England on June 21 and wants to see as much data as possible before deciding, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said.

“We’re not at the point where we can make a definitive judgment,” the spokesman told reporters. “We want to keep a close eye on the data, we want to get as much data in as possible before considering the next steps.”