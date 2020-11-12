UK traffic lowest since mid-June during England lockdown - ONS

FILE PHOTO: A view shows morning rush hour traffic, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in central London, Britain July 6, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - Vehicle traffic in Britain fell to its lowest level since mid June after England entered a four-week lockdown, while job vacancies fell for the first time since September, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday.

The ONS said transport ministry data showed motor vehicle traffic was 24 percentage points lower than pre-pandemic levels on Nov. 9.

Between Oct. 30 and Nov. 6, online job adverts provided to the ONS by recruitment site Adzuna were 67% of 2019 levels, the first fall since the beginning of September.