Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
UK

UK says will work with EU on travel, cautious approach needed

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock holds a news conference at 10 Downing Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will work with the EU on reopening travel but a cautious approach is needed, health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday, after the bloc agreed to ease COVID-19 rules on non-EU visitors in a move that could open the door to Britons.

“We will work with them,” Hancock said at a news conference.

“We are, I think, wise to take a cautious approach to international travel.”

Reporting by Alistair Smout; writing by Costas Pitas. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up