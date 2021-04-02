Britain adds Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan, Philippines to 'red list'

A woman reacts as she receives the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine under the COVAX scheme against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday it would add Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan and the Philippines to its travel “red list”, banning entry to people arriving from those countries unless they are British or Irish nationals.

Those who come to Britain from countries on the red list will be refused entry, while returning Britons must submit to 10 days of mandatory quarantine in hotels.

From 4 a.m. on April 9, Pakistan, Kenya, the Philippines and Bangladesh will be put on the list, the government said, joining about three dozen other nations mainly in Africa, the Middle East and South America.

There have been calls for the inclusion of some European countries where COVID-19 cases have surged, but the government has said it currently has no plans to do so.