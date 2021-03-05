Britain brings in new paperwork for lockdown travellers

FILE PHOTO: Guests leave the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport after finishing quarantine, as Britain introduces a hotel quarantine programme for arrivals from a "red list" of 30 countries due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday it would require people travelling abroad from March 8 to carry a new form setting out why their trip was permitted under strict lockdown restrictions.

Under current lockdown rules, holidays are banned and only those travelling for specific work or family reasons are allowed to go abroad. The government said the new form would help it to police those rules.

Britain has said that people might be able to travel again from mid-May, with more information due in mid-April. The government flagged that it would be introducing the new form for people to justify their travel in late January.