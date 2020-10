FILE PHOTO: A passenger arrives at Gatwick Airport, as travel restrictions are eased following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Gatwick, Britain July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - England will Spain’s Canary Islands, the Maldives, Denmark and the Greek island of Mykonos to its safe travel list from Oct. 25, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday, meaning arrivals from those destinations will not face quarantine.

Liechtenstein was removed from the safe travel list, Shapps added.