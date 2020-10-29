England adds Cyprus and Lithuania to travel quarantine list

FILE PHOTO: Passengers wearing protective face masks arrive from Paris at Eurostar terminal at St Pancras station, as Britain imposes a 14-day quarantine on arrival from France from Saturday, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - England removed Cyprus and Lithuania from its safe travel list on Thursday, meaning that people arriving from those countries will have to self-isolate for 14 days to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

The measures will take effect at 4 a.m. (0400 GMT) on Sunday.

Shapps added that no country was being added to the safe travel list this week.