FILE PHOTO: Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - England will add Denmark, Slovakia and Iceland to its quarantine list, meaning passengers arriving from those countries will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

The new rules will apply to those arriving after 0300 GMT on Saturday, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Twitter.