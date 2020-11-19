Israel, Sri Lanka and Uruguay added to England's safe travel list

FILE PHOTO: Passengers wearing protective masks are pictured after arriving at Birmingham Airport following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Birmingham, Britain July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Israel, Uruguay and Sri Lanka were added to England’s safe travel list on Thursday.

Travellers from those countries as well as Namibia, Rwanda, Bonaire, St Eustatius & Saba, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands will no longer have to self-isolate on arrival in England from Saturday.

No countries have been removed from the safe list this week, British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Twitter.