UK adds United Arab Emirates, Burundi and Rwanda to travel ban list

FILE PHOTO: People wait and check the screens, as tighter rules for international travellers start, at Heathrow Airport, London, Britain, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has added the United Arab Emirates, Burundi and Rwanda to its coronavirus travel ban list starting from 1300 GMT on Friday, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday.

“This means people who have been in or transited through these countries will be denied entry, except British, Irish and third country nationals with residence rights who must self-isolate for ten days at HOME,” he said on Twitter.

The Department for Transport said the decision was in response to new evidence showing the likely spread of a coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa.