UK making 'good progress' on travel testing to cut quarantine - minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is making “good progress” with a plan to allow COVID-19 tests to cut a 14-day quarantine period for those returning from abroad, a change which could help fuel a travel recovery once current lockdowns end, the transport minister said.

“We’re making very good progress on a test to release programme to launch once we’re out of this lockdown,” UK transport minister Grant Shapps told an online airport industry conference on Monday.

England’s current four-week lockdown is set to finish on Dec. 2.

