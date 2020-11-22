UK to lift quarantine restrictions for holiday travel during Christmas - The Telegraph

FILE PHOTO: Passengers are seen wearing face coverings after arriving at Manchester Airport following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manchester, Britain, July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

(Reuters) - The UK transport secretary will announce on Monday that blanket quarantine restrictions will end in time for Christmas so that families can travel to high-risk “red list” countries to visit relatives, The Telegraph reported.

Restrictions will be slashed from 14 days to five if holidaymakers test negative five days after returning to the country, Telegraph said bit.ly/3981GCO on Sunday.

The regulations will be changed to enact the new five-day regime on Dec. 15 or 16, with people freed from quarantine as soon as they get their test results, according to the newspaper.