UK says more than 20 million people have received COVID-19 shot

Nurse Elspeth Huber from Hannage Brook Medical Centre administers the COVID 19 vaccine during home visits to the most vulnerable people amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) near Wirksworth, Derbyshire Britain, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recine

LONDON (Reuters) - More than 20 million people across the United Kingdom have now received a COVID-19 shot, Britain’s health minister, Matt Hancock, said on Sunday.

“A magnificent achievement for the country,” Hancock said on Twitter. “The vaccine is our route out. When you get the call, get the jab!”

Britain has rolled out Europe’s fastest COVID-19 vaccination programme, raising the prospect of a lifting of its current lockdown restrictions between now and the end of June.