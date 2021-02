FILE PHOTO: A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the vaccination centre in the Odeon Luxe Cinema in Maidstone, Britain February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The uptake of the coronavirus jab has been better than expected at over 90% compared to an assumption that 75% would have the vaccine, Britain’s health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday.

“Uptake of this jab has been far, far higher than I expected,” he told BBC News.