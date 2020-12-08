Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Britain expects millions to receive COVID vaccine by year-end - Hancock

By Reuters Staff

LONDON (Reuters) - British health minister Matt Hancock said he expected millions of people in the country to receive a vaccine against COVID-19 by Christmas.

Britain was the first country globally to begin mass inoculations on Tuesday with a shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

“We’ve got a millions of doses we expect to arrive before the end of the year,” Hancock told BBC TV.

Asked how quickly people would receive the shot, he said: “Millions by the end of year.”

Reporting by Sarah Young and Paul Sandle, editing by Estelle Shirbon

