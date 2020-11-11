UK ready to immunise as fast as COVID vaccine can be delivered

Britain's Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England, Jonathan Van-Tam arrives at 10 Downing Street, London, Britain November 11, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will be ready to immunise people against COVID-19 as fast as pharmaceutical companies can deliver supplies of a vaccine once it has been approved, England’s deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said on Wednesday.

“We will not use anything until the MHRA (drugs regulator) has made its adjudication on safety and effectiveness,” he said. “Do I think we will then move at pace to keep up with the volumes that are supplied to us? Yes I absolutely do.”