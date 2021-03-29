UK doesn't have vaccine surplus to share - PM's spokesman

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker prepares an injection with a dose of Astra Zeneca coronavirus vaccine, at a vaccination centre in Baitul Futuh Mosque, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain does not currently have a surplus of COVID-19 vaccines to share with other countries, but will consider how to share any future surplus if there is one, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Monday

“Our first priority is to protect the British public, and the vaccine rollout is continuing to that end,” the spokesman told reporters. “We don’t currently have a surplus of vaccines, but we will consider how they are best allocated as they become available.”