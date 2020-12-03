COVID-19 vaccine recipients will not be exempted from self isolation - The Telegraph

FILE PHOTO: A dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination of BioNTech and Pfizer is pictured in this undated handout photo, as Britain became the first western country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, in Mainz, Germany. BioNTech SE 2020, all rights reserved/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom will not be exempted from self isolation if they are contacted by the country's tracing system, The Telegraph reported bit.ly/2VzjRJE, citing government sources.

Scientists have yet to learn whether the vaccine will stop the transmission of the virus, although the vaccine would give recipients immunity from the virus, the report added.