Single-shot COVID vaccine in UK could be weeks away - The Telegraph

FILE PHOTO: A vial of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate is seen in an undated photograph. Johnson & Johnson/Handout via REUTERS.

(Reuters) - A single-shot vaccine to combat COVID-19 in Britain could be weeks away, with regulators set to begin the approval process this week, The Telegraph reported here.

A senior government source said the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) formal process was “very likely” to start this week, according to the report.

The jab, developed by Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine division Janssen, was not yet being considered by the MHRA for formal approval, the report added, citing health sources.

“We are working with them to complete the rolling review process, and we look forward to receiving more data from them as soon as possible,” a department source told The Telegraph.

The news came as the United States is likely nearing the authorization of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine. On Friday, a panel of outside advisers backed the one-shot immunization.