FILE PHOTO: People queue to receive the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, at the St Charles Centre for Health and Wellbeing in London, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s health ministry on Tuesday said 33,843,580 people had received a first COVID-19 vaccine dose, adding that a quarter of adults in the country had now received both doses of a coronavirus shot.