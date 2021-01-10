COVID-19: UK vaccinating 200,000 people a day - health minister

FILE PHOTO: A man receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a former nightclub that has been turned into a NHS vaccination centre for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Batchwood Hall in St Albans, Britain, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is vaccinating 200,00 people a day against COVID-19 and is on course to ramping up immunisations to 2 million a week, the rate needed to cover the most vulnerable by the middle of February, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday.

“At the moment we’re running over 200,000 people being vaccinated every day,” he told Sophie Ridge on Sky News.

“We’ve now vaccinated around a third of the over-80s in this country, so we are making significant progress, but there’s still further expansion to go. This week we are opening mass vaccination centres.”