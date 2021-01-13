COVID vaccine deliveries to UK are on track, enough to meet target, minister says

People wait in line for vaccination during Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visit a COVID-19 vaccination centre, at Ashton Stadium in Bristol, Britain January 11, 2021. Eddie Mulholland/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Deliveries of COVID vaccines to Britain are on track and sufficient to meet the government’s vaccination targets, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday although he declined to give figures on supplies.

“It’s being delivered on track, according to the supply schedules, but the exact numbers per day and per week do move around because each batch has to be tested and has to pass these rigorous safety checks,” Hancock said on BBC radio.

“So that’s why the commitment we’ve made is over a number of weeks because we will, we’ll get this, the supply and the system, increasingly smooth, over time.

“We have enough in the supply chain coming through to be able to deliver against that target,” he added, referring to a government goal to offer a vaccine to all people over 70, extremely vulnerable people and health care workers by Feb. 15.