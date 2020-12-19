Vaccines should work against new COVID variant - UK science adviser

Britain's Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance speaks during a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Downing Street, in London, Britain November 26, 2020. Jamie Lorriman/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s chief scientific adviser said on Saturday that COVID-19 vaccines appeared to be adequate in generating an immune response to a new, more transmissible variant of the coronavirus.

Patrick Vallance also told reporters that more public health measures were needed to keep the new variant under control.

He was speaking shortly after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tougher coronavirus restrictions for London and the south east of England.