Mask wearing against COVID-19 next winter may be necessary, says UK official

FILE PHOTO: British Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance speaks during a coronavirus news conference at 10 Downing Street, London, Britain January 22, 2021. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Wearing masks next winter in certain circumstances to continue to fend off the coronavirus could still be needed, the British government’s Chief Scientific Advisor Patrick Vallance said on Monday.

“It may be necessary next winter to have things like mask-wearing in certain situations,” he told a news conference.

On Sunday, U.S. infectious diseases official Dr. Anthony Fauci said that it is possible Americans will still be wearing masks in 2022, but that measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 would be increasingly relaxed as more vaccines are administered.