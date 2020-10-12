High infection rates starting to hit older patients - UK health official

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam arrives at Downing Street, in London, Britain October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - High COVID-19 infections rates amongst young people are now beginning to spread to older age groups in parts of England, Deputy Chief Medical Office Jonathan Van-Tam said on Monday, predicting the pattern would continue elsewhere.

“This is, again, of a significant concern ... because, of course, the elderly suffer a much worse course with COVID-19. They are admitted to hospital for longer periods, and they are more difficult to save,” Van-Tam said at a government briefing presenting charts on the spread of the virus.