Scientists should know transmissibility of Indian variant next week – UK medical officer

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Jonathan Van-Tam speaks during a news conference at 10 Downing Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - England’s deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said on Wednesday that scientists should know by next week how much more transmissible the COVID-19 variant first found in India is compared to other strains.

“The best estimate I can give you really is the data will begin to firm up next week, and next week will be the first time when we have a ranging shot at what the transmissibility increase is,” Van-Tam told a press conference.

“We have a credible range that goes from a few percent more transmissible through to ... 50% more transmissible. I think most people feel it is going to be somewhere in the middle, rather than at the extremes of that band