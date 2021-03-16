Two new cases of Brazil coronavirus variant found in England

FILE PHOTO: A member of NHS Test and Trace staff sets up a mobile testing centre amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Moston area of Manchester, Britain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Public Health England on Tuesday said two new cases of the P.1 coronavirus variant first discovered in northern Brazil had been reported, bringing the total number of reported cases of the variant in Britain to 12.

The health authority said both new cases were linked to international travel with Brazil.

PHE added that another variant, first identified in the Philippines, was also being investigated after two cases were identified in England. One of the cases was linked to international travel, with the other still under investigation.