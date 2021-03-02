Britain closing in on sixth case of Brazilian COVID variant, health minister says

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaks during the daily news briefing on the current COVID-19 situation, from Downing Street in London, Britain March 1, 2021. Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The search for an unidentified sixth person in Britain who tested positive for a coronavirus variant first found in Brazil has been narrowed to under 400 households in southeast England, health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday.

The mystery individual tested positive more than two weeks ago but failed to give proper contact details.

“Our search has narrowed from the whole country down to 379 households in the southeast of England, and we’re contacting each one,” Hancock told parliament.