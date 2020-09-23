Coming to a cinema near you: the life of UK's Captain Tom

Slideshow ( 3 images )

LONDON (Reuters) - British centenarian and charity star Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions of pounds for the health service by walking laps of his garden during lockdown, has signed a deal to film a biopic of his life, several media outlets reported on Wednesday.

The film, to be shot next year, will be made by Fred Films and Powder Keg Pictures, whose credits include “Fisherman’s Friends”, about a group of Cornish fishermen who signed a record deal, they added.

“This is a story about the power of the human spirit and Captain Sir Tom personifies that,” Screen Daily quoted Fred Films’ James Spring and Powder Keg’s Nick Moorcroft as saying.

Moore joked: “I don’t know of any 100-year-old actors, but I’m sure Michael Caine or Anthony Hopkins could do a wonderful job if they were prepared to age up!”

Neither Moore, who was knighted by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth for raising 39 million pounds ($50 million) for the National Health Service, nor his family were immediately available for comment on the reports.

The retired army captain made headlines in April by walking laps of his garden in the run-up to his 100th birthday in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also broke two Guiness world records and scored a No. 1 single.