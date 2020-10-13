Most vulnerable people in England do not need to shield amid rising COVID cases

FILE PHOTO: Doctor Nathalie Dukes wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) checks the temperature of Chloe Allison as they test the measures taken by the practice to receive suspected coronavirus patients at Freshney Green Primary Care Centre in Grimsby, Britain June 9, 2020. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Most clinically vulnerable people in England are be told to take extra precautions as the number of coronavirus cases rises rather than being ordered to stay at home as they were during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than two million people suffering from conditions such as cancer, asthma and arthritis spent months shielding at home earlier this year.

The government’s new guidance on Tuesday is that only clinically vulnerable people living in “exceptionally high-risk areas” may need to stay at home, not go to work or school, and to avoid mixing with other households.

“Today’s announcement will mean every person most at risk from serious outcomes from the virus will have specific advice targeted to local levels, which they can follow to keep themselves as safe as possible, while ensuring they can also keep as much normality in their lives as possible,” said Matt Hancock, the health minister.