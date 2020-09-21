Large parts of Wales to go into lockdown

FILE PHOTO: A poster is seen on a door requiring to wear a mask during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tenby, Wales, Britain September 14, 2020 REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

LONDON (Reuters) - Large parts of Wales will go into lockdown from 1700 GMT on Tuesday as the novel coronavirus spreads.

Coronavirus laws are being tightened in four Welsh authorities – Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Merthyr Tydfil and Newport – following a sharp rise in cases, Health Minister Vaughan Gething said.

People will not be allowed to enter or leave these areas without a reasonable excuse, such as travel for work or education, and people will only be able to meet others they don’t live with outdoors for the time being.