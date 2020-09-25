Wales announces local COVID lockdowns for Cardiff, other areas

FILE PHOTO: Two boys fish at Cardiff State Beach during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Encinitas, California, U.S., September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LONDON (Reuters) - The Welsh government announced on Friday that local lockdown restrictions would be brought in for the capital Cardiff and the country’s second largest city of Swansea to curb a rise in COVID-19 cases.

“The local restrictions mean that when in force people living in Llanelli, Cardiff, and Swansea will not be able to enter or leave the area without a reasonable excuse,” Welsh health minister Vaughan Gething told a media conference.

“They will not be able to meet indoors, with anyone they do not live with for the time being.”

He said the restrictions for Swansea and Cardiff would come into place on Sunday evening, and in the town of Llanelli on Saturday.

“That does not mean that people in Swansea and Cardiff should treat this weekend as a big blowout,” Gething said.

Other areas will also be monitored to see if action needed to be taken, he said.