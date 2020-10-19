Wales to impose two-week deep firebreak: 'everyone must stay at home'

Slideshow ( 4 images )

LONDON (Reuters) - Wales on Monday said it would impose a 2-week sharp “firebreak” lockdown from Friday in which everybody apart from essential workers would have to stay at home.

“It will have to be sharp and deep in order to have the impact we need,” Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford told reporters. “Everyone in Wales will be required to stay at home.”

All non-essential businesses will have to close.