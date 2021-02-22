Vaccinations will pull R number down - Whitty

FILE PHOTO: A vial of Astra Zeneca coronavirus vaccine is seen at a vaccination centre in Westfield Stratford City shopping centre, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s vaccination programme will pull down the COVID-19 reproduction “R” number, England’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, said on Monday.

“There will, at some point, be a surge of cases and R is going to creep closer to 1 ... It might at some point exceed 1 and at that point we would expect to see some cases rising,” he told a news conference.

“The vaccination takes a lot of the heavy lifting on this and once we’ve got a large proportion of the population vaccinated, our expectation is that will pull the natural R ... down.”