Britain's plans for staggered school return under review - minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain plans a staggered return for secondary school pupils after the Christmas holidays, but this is under review in the face of a spread in a new variant of the coronavirus, cabinet office minister Michael Gove said on Monday.

Gove said the current plan was that students doing GCSEs and A-levels this year and the children of key workers would return to school next week, with other secondary school students returning the following week. But he said that this could be changed.

“We do keep things under review, and we’ll be talking to head teachers and teachers in the next 24, 48 hours just to make sure that our plans... are really robust,” Gove told Times Radio.