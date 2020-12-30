COVID-19 second-stage vaccinations to be delayed across UK -The Guardian

FILE PHOTO: A woman receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a drive through vaccination centre amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hyde, Britain, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

(Reuters) - More than 500,000 people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 will have their second dose delayed for up to 12 weeks as the NHS rethinks the rollout that is aimed at halting the surging death toll in the UK, The Guardian reported on Wednesday.

In a change of policy applying across the UK, the NHS will now prioritise administering the first dose to as many people on the priority list as possible, the report added.

Simon Stevens, the chief executive of England’s health service, disclosed the move in a letter to health service leaders in Britain, the newspaper said.