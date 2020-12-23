China Southern Airlines suspends direct flight to and from UK - state media

FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A380-800 aircraft from China Southern Airlines lands at the Beijing Daxing International Airport that is under construction, during a test flight in Beijing, China May 13, 2019. REUTERS/Stringe

BEIJING (Reuters) - China Southern Airlines, the country’s largest airline by passenger numbers, will suspend direct flights to and from London from Dec. 24 to Jan. 7, state radio reported on Wednesday.

Countries across the globe are shutting their borders to Britain after the emergence of a highly infectious new coronavirus strain.

China Southern has been operating one weekly flight between its hub Guangzhou and London.