EU working to allow travel for AstraZeneca's India vaccine jab, Commission says

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday it is looking at ways to agree a coordinated approach to accepting the Indian version of AstraZeneca’s (AZN.L) shot, Covishield, across the European Union but will need some time.

The Commission reiterated that the jab, which has been given to millions of Britons, is not yet approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or recognised under the EU’s new vaccine passport scheme to travel freely within the bloc from July 1.

“I don’t think you can say that it won’t be possible to come to the EU with this vaccine,” a spokesperson for the EU executive told a regular briefing.

“In order to ensure a coordinated approach, the Commission is in discussion with the member states to see which is the best approach to follow,” a second spokesperson said.